ERIKS to showcase valves expertise at Data Centre World 2026

Author: Joe Peck

ERIKS UK & I, which has recently become a Rubix company, is exhibiting on Stand F6 at Data Centre World in London (4–5 March 2026), highlighting its experience in supporting designers and contractors working on increasingly complex cooling infrastructure. The company will showcase its valve expertise in data centre cooling applications, as AI-driven workloads place increasing demands on chilled water systems.

The rapid adoption of AI workloads is reshaping data centre design, with higher rack densities and new cooling architectures placing greater strain on mechanical systems. Chilled water networks are now required to operate at higher flow rates, deliver tighter control, and perform reliably in more demanding operating conditions, increasing the importance of valve selection, consistency, and long-term performance.

ERIKS supports data centre HVAC and chilled water applications with a broad portfolio of valve technologies covering the core functions commonly specified in cooling systems, including isolation, regulation, and protection. The offering spans a wide range of sizes, materials and actuation options, enabling engineers to standardise valve selection while accommodating differences in system design, environmental exposure, and future expansion plans.

Meeting changing data centre design

Jonny Herbert, Business Development Manager for Data Centres at ERIKS UK & I, says, “AI is accelerating the pace of change in data centre design, particularly on the cooling side.

“While valves are often treated as commodity components, their role in controlling and protecting chilled water systems is critical. Our approach is shaped by years of experience in the data centre sector, prioritising robustness, material choice, and practical design.”

ERIKS says it encourages earlier engagement on valve selection during the design and specification stages of data centre projects. Factors such as water quality, environmental exposure, coating requirements, and access for operation and maintenance can all influence long-term system reliability. Addressing these considerations upfront can help reduce the risk of premature failure, rework, or delays during installation.

Jonny continues, “As data centre projects become larger, more complex, and more tightly integrated with digital infrastructure, Data Centre World has become an important meeting point for the engineers, consultants, and contractors shaping the next generation of facilities. Our presence reflects both the maturity of our involvement in the sector and the growing need for practical, experience-led support as cooling requirements continue to evolve.”

Visit ERIKS UK & I on stand F6 at Data Centre World London (4–5 March 2026) to discuss valve requirements for data centre cooling and chilled water applications. Learn more, by visiting the company’s website.