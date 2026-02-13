Infosys, ExxonMobil collaborate on immersion cooling

Author: Joe Peck

Infosys, an Indian multinational provider of IT services, has expanded its collaboration with ExxonMobil, a US multinational oil and gas company, to develop and deploy ExxonMobil data centre immersion fluids for AI and high-performance computing environments.

The initiative focuses on improving energy efficiency and supporting higher-density compute infrastructure. It builds on the companies’ existing relationship and targets the growing power and cooling requirements associated with AI workloads.

Infosys will combine ExxonMobil’s immersion cooling fluids with its Topaz AI portfolio and Cobalt cloud services framework. The aim is to support the design and deployment of cooling systems across cloud and data centre environments.

AI-driven optimisation and cloud integration

According to Infosys, Topaz will be used to optimise cooling operations through real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. Cobalt will provide cloud integration and deployment support for enterprise environments.

The collaboration is expected to target hyperscalers, enterprises, and public sector organisations across sectors including financial services, telecoms, manufacturing, and energy.

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability at Infosys, says, “Our expanded collaboration with ExxonMobil marks a pivotal step in scaling next-generation solutions.

“By leveraging Infosys Topaz for real-time AI-driven optimisation and Infosys Cobalt for secure, scalable cloud deployment with ExxonMobil’s advanced energy expertise, we are addressing the urgent need for more efficient high-performance digital infrastructure.

“This collaboration has the potential to deliver measurable outcomes by reducing data centre energy costs and carbon emissions while empowering enterprises to scale responsibly and meet the demands of an AI-powered future.”

Alistair Westwood, Global Marketing Manager, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company, adds, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation by allowing us to apply our energy and thermal management expertise to the evolving landscape of digital infrastructure.

“Infosys’ suite of AI and digital services is enabling us to pilot and adopt infrastructure that is smarter, efficient, and more resilient.”