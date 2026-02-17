Vertiv launches UK UPS trade-in programme

Author: Joe Peck

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, has launched a UK-wide ‘Power Swap’ programme that allows organisations to replace older single-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems with newer models.

The initiative includes collection, refurbishment, and recycling of legacy equipment to support compliance with Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) regulations and reduce electronic waste.

The programme applies to single-phase UPS units up to 5kVA from any manufacturer. Participants receive a discount code for a replacement unit and can arrange free, on-site collection of the old system.

Recycling and upgrade process

Vertiv manages the process from registration to recycling. Businesses submit details of an existing UPS through a partner, receive approval, purchase a replacement unit, and schedule collection of the retired equipment.

Eligible replacements include the Vertiv Edge, Vertiv Liebert GXT5, and Vertiv Liebert GXE UPS ranges.

Stuart McDougall, Channel Marketing Specialist, Northern Europe at Vertiv, says, “While many UPS vendors offer recycling or limited trade-in options, the Vertiv Power Swap programme is designed specifically for the UK channel and single-phase UPS market, uniquely combining discount incentives and an efficient trade-in process.

“The Vertiv Power Swap program helps our partners to reduce their carbon footprint. With the launch of this new initiative, we’re supporting UK businesses to upgrade their power protection whilst decreasing their environmental impact.”

Martin Ryder, Channel Sales Director, Northern Europe at Vertiv, adds, “This program strengthens our commitment to the channel by providing partners with an opportunity for enhanced margins, and customers with reliable, innovative UPS technology.

“The Power Swap Program makes it easier than ever to transition to high-efficiency solutions like the Vertiv Edge, Vertiv Liebert GXT5, and Vertiv Liebert GXE, enabling greater uptime and cost savings in today’s demanding IT environments.”

The programme is available to UK customers and partners until the end of 2026.

