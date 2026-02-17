AFL: Why data centre leaders are heading to Stand C110

Author: Joe Peck

AFL, a manufacturer of fibre optic cables and connectivity equipment, will be attending this year’s Data Centre World in London, 4–5 March 2026, exhibiting on Stand C110. In this article, the company tells you about what you can expect:

Your AI clusters are hungry for bandwidth. GPU-to-GPU latency is make or break, and you’re being asked to scale yesterday, all while maintaining uptime, managing density, and staying within budget. AFL understands. It has engineered solutions specifically for these problems.

What you’ll experience at Stand C110:

• Hands-on demos

• Industry-first technology

• Solutions for your biggest bottlenecks

• Modular white space infrastructure you can deploy rapidly

• AI-GPU connectivity optimised for ultra-low latency compute fabrics

• High-density DCI solutions that maximise available space in cable ducts

• Pre-terminated, plug-and-play modules with full traceability to help you deploy faster

• Fujikura’s Multi-Core, Hollow-Core, and Mass-Fusion splicers in action – the precision tools that research labs and hyperscalers trust for next-generation fibre deployment

• Small-form-factor assemblies – reduce diameter, increase density, maximise airflow and cable pathways

• Test with confidence – advanced inspection tools that validate performance before the first packet flows

Why AFL for hyperscale data centres?

• Globally available — consistent supply chain, wherever you build

• Proven reliability — supporting the world’s largest hyperscale networks

• Modular and scalable — grow your infrastructure without forklift upgrades

• Built for AI workloads — engineered for the bandwidth and latency demands of dense GPU clusters

Who should visit the stand?

• Network engineers deploying or upgrading DCI links

• Data centre architects planning next-generation AI infrastructure

• Infrastructure leaders evaluating fibre solutions for hyperscale growth

• Operations teams seeking faster commissioning and maintenance workflows

Ready to enhance hyperscale efficiency?

Bring your toughest connectivity challenges to Stand C110 and see how AFL’s team is already solving the real-world problems you face with innovative solutions ready for immediate global deployment.

Find out how its optical fibre experts can help you scale seamlessly across growing hyperscale deployments for AI and cloud.

