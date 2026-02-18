Carrier to showcase AI cooling at DCW London 2026

Author: Joe Peck

Carrier, a manufacturer of HVAC, refrigeration, and fire and security equipment, will present its QuantumLeap portfolio at Data Centre World London 2026, taking place on 4–5 March.

As a Platinum Sponsor, the company will host a panel discussion, a keynote session, and a solo presentation focused on cooling, building management, and lifecycle services for AI-driven data centres.

Carrier, part of Carrier Global Corporation, will outline how increasing AI workloads are affecting thermal density and energy consumption across data centre environments.

The company says the rapid growth of AI is creating pressure to manage higher heat loads while reducing overall energy use. Its QuantumLeap portfolio includes liquid cooling systems and high-efficiency chillers designed to support next-generation processors and higher rack densities.

Integrated management and lifecycle focus

Carrier will also highlight its building automation and data centre infrastructure management capabilities. By linking cooling, power, and IT systems through building automation systems and DCIM platforms, the company aims to give operators clearer operational oversight and improved energy control.

In addition, Carrier will address lifecycle management, including waste heat reuse and grid participation, as part of broader sustainability strategies within AI data centres.

Bertrand Rotagnon, Executive Director Commercial Business Line & Data Centres Europe, says, “Data centres can’t choose between growth, resilience, and energy performance; they need all three.

“At DCW London 2026, we’re showcasing Carrier QuantumLeap solutions to help operators simplify decisions, improve efficiency, and move towards measurable energy contribution.”

Carrier will be located at Stand D70. The company’s panel discussion takes place at 12:20 on Wednesday, 4 March, with a solo presentation at 15:55 on the same day and a keynote at 14:50 on Thursday, 5 March.

For more from Carrier, click here.