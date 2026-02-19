Geberit to highlight piping systems at DCW 2026

Author: Joe Peck

Swiss manufacturer Geberit will present two supply systems for data centre environments – the Geberit Mapress Stainless Steel and Geberit FlowFit – at Data Centre World 2026 in London, 4–5 March 2026.

Geberit Mapress Stainless Steel is designed for long-term operation in demanding conditions. The material’s molybdenum content provides corrosion resistance intended to support continuous operation in critical facilities where downtime must be avoided.

Geberit FlowFit focuses on installation efficiency. Its lateral pressing method covers pipe dimensions from d16 to d75 using two pressing jaws, reducing tool changes during installation.

Inspection windows and pressing indicators allow installers to verify connections, while fitting geometry maintains flow performance and enables smaller pipe diameters to be used.

The company says the two systems are intended to support reliability and consistent performance across modern data centre infrastructure.