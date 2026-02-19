New hyperscaler capacity to outpace colocation in Europe

Author: Joe Peck

Data centre capacity owned and operated exclusively by hyperscalers, also known as ‘self-builds’, in Europe is expected to outpace the growth of colocation supply in 2026, according to new research from real estate services company CBRE.

The latest research shows that hyperscaler self-build capacity across Europe is expected to reach 4.2GW this year, representing 24% year-on-year growth compared to 2025. This new supply will be delivered across nine European countries, marking the seventeenth consecutive year of double-digit expansion for the segment.

Hyperscalers are set to deliver a record level of self-build capacity this year as they expand cloud regions and support increasing volumes of equipment dedicated to artificial intelligence workloads. As of Q4 2025, approximately 60% of Europe’s operational hyperscaler self-build capacity is located in Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Belgium.

By comparison, the top 15 European colocation data centre markets are expected to grow 19% year-on-year. Despite slower growth relative to new hyperscaler self-builds, the European colocation segment will remain significantly larger.

Strong demand endures

CBRE notes that demand for colocation facilities remains robust across Europe. Hyperscalers and neocloud providers continue to rely on developer-operators for rapid delivery, flexible design options, and the ability to secure capacity on shorter timelines.

Andrew Jay, Head of Data Centre Solutions, Europe at CBRE, says, “The hyperscaler self-build segment is growing as hyperscalers are looking to build facilities at scale and control more of the supply chain, the design of the facility, and ensure they have the power necessary.”

Kevin Restivo, Director, European Data Centre Research at CBRE, adds, “Traditionally, the fastest route to market for hyperscalers in need of data centre capacity delivered are the developer-operators. We expect this to remain true for the foreseeable future. Hyperscalers will, in some instances, build their own facilities though.”

