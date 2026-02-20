EXFO launches high fibre count data centre testers

Author: Joe Peck

EXFO, a Canadian provider of test, monitoring, and analytics equipment for data centres and telecommunications networks, has introduced a high fibre count data centre testing platform with two new instruments designed for hyperscale and AI infrastructure deployments.

The testers will be demonstrated at Data Centre World London 2026 on 4–6 March (Stand B202), alongside a separate showcase at OFC 2026 in Los Angeles on 17–19 March (Booth 523).

The release includes two native 24-fibre capable instruments: the FTB-Lite simplex, duplex, and multi-fibre bidirectional certifier, and the PXM/LXM duplex and multi-fibre optical loss test set (OLTS).

The equipment is intended to support certification and troubleshooting across large fibre installations in and around data centres.

Etienne Gagnon, General Manager Test & Measurement at EXFO, says, “EXFO is trusted by all major hyperscalers to support the accelerated pace of data centre and network builds happening today.

“Our high fibre count solution, now reinforced with the only native 24-fibre testers on the market, simplifies testing and enables scaling-up faster to give our customers a competitive advantage as they respond to exponential growth in AI-driven demand.”

Testing, certification, and diagnostics

The platform supports Tier 1 certification, optical return loss measurement, and Tier 2 troubleshooting across fibre counts up to 24 fibres. Features include automated bidirectional testing, referencing tools, and connector end-face analysis.

EXFO says the system is designed to address the increased number of links, connectors, and handling requirements associated with high-density fibre deployments, while reducing the risk of testing errors during large-scale construction projects.

