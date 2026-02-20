Johnson Controls to acquire Alloy Enterprises

Author: Joe Peck

Johnson Controls, a global provider of smart building technologies, has signed an agreement to acquire Alloy Enterprises, a developer of liquid cooling technology for high performance data centres and industrial facilities.

Founded in 2020 and based in Boston, USA, Alloy Enterprises develops direct liquid cooling components designed to improve heat removal and reduce pressure drop in cooling loops. The company states the approach can improve thermal efficiency by up to 35% while lowering cooling system energy use.

The acquisition is intended to expand Johnson Controls’ data centre cooling portfolio, which already includes chillers, coolant distribution units, and waste heat recovery systems.

Liquid cooling capability expansion

Johnson Controls says Alloy’s manufacturing and materials engineering capabilities will complement its existing cooling equipment, including chillers and liquid cooling distribution platforms. The technology is designed to support cooling of GPUs, CPUs, memory, and network interfaces in high density computing environments.

Lei Schlitz, President, Global Products & Solutions at Johnson Controls, says, “This acquisition is about enabling our customers to stay ahead of fast-changing compute demands by adding another core technology that enables us to optimise the overall thermal management architecture of a data centre.

“It will also strengthen our core technology capabilities that can scale across the Johnson Controls portfolio and reinforces our long-term commitment to lead more broadly in advanced thermal management solutions for mission critical applications.”

Alison Forsyth, co-founder and CEO of Alloy Enterprises, says, “We’ll continue to work closely to solve the industry’s most urgent challenges in data centres and other mission-critical environments.

“We look forward to this new chapter and continuing to scale with one of the world’s most respected and experienced leaders in thermal management innovation.”

The transaction is expected to complete in the company’s fiscal third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

