Secure I.T. completes Qatar financial data centre design

Author: Joe Peck

Secure I.T. Environments (SITE), a UK design and build company for modular, containerised, and micro data centres, has completed a full server room design programme for a financial institution in the State of Qatar.

The company delivered the engineering and layout documentation, enabling local procurement and installation. The project involved a new server room within an existing building footprint – covering approximately 110m² – and included a separate staging area to improve security and operational flow.

The design includes eight IT racks and three communications racks, based on a target density of 6kW per IT rack.

Power infrastructure features dual 50kW UPS systems operating in parallel, alongside additional UPS provision for communications equipment.

Capacity, cooling, and resilience

Cooling is based on an N+1 direct expansion configuration using three air conditioning units, providing around 80kW of sensible cooling capacity. The total estimated site load is approximately 145kVA within a 150kVA allowance.

Environmental monitoring and fire protection systems were also incorporated, with humidity control and condensate management designed for high ambient temperatures.

The design follows the ISO/IEC TS 22237 data centre facility standards and related international guidance covering power, environmental control, security, and management.

Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, comments, “For overseas data centre and server room projects, getting the design decisions right up front is what de-risks delivery.

“This programme focused on producing a complete, buildable design for a controlled, resilient environment, with clear capacity assumptions, practical access planning, and standards-led engineering across power, cooling, fire, and security.

“Having our work in demand internationally is a testament to the work of our design team.”

For more from Secure I.T. Environments, click here.