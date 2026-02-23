Daikin to showcase data centre solutions at DCW 2026

Author: Joe Peck

Daikin, a Japanese manufacturer of air conditioning and refrigeration systems, will participate in Data Centre World London 2026, where it will exhibit at Stand B140. The company says it will use the event to demonstrate how advanced cooling technologies and specialist expertise can support the sustainable growth of Europe’s rapidly expanding data centre sector.

Building on its strong market track record, Daikin Applied will showcase solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of colocation providers and hyperscalers. Visitors to the stand will be able to engage directly with Daikin’s data centre specialists and explore how the company supports projects from early design and engineering through to commissioning, operation and long-term service.

Data Centre World London is a key meeting point for operators and suppliers seeking practical, future-proof approaches to balancing performance, reliability, and sustainability. Daikin’s presence underscores its commitment to helping customers meet rising capacity demands, tighter energy efficiency targets, and increasingly complex data centre designs.

A trusted partner for mission-critical environments

At the show, Daikin will present an overview of its data centre portfolio, covering cooling solutions for a wide range of applications and design philosophies. A key feature of the stand will be a mock-up of the new Pro-W Slim fan array unit, designed to deliver high efficiency, scalability, and operational flexibility. The unit supports modular design concepts and is optimised for reliability, ease of maintenance, and precise airflow control.

The company will also showcase its new coolant distribution unit (CDU), designed to support liquid-cooled architectures and high-density applications.

Alongside these innovations, Daikin’s portfolio includes air- and water-cooled chillers, heat pumps, air handling units, CRAH systems, and integrated control solutions. Combined with specialist engineering support and lifecycle services, the company delivers tailored, end-to-end cooling solutions for data centres of all sizes and complexity levels.

