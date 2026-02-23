RETN launches Tallinn–Cēsis backbone route

Author: Joe Peck

RETN, an independent global network services provider, has launched a new backbone route between Tallinn and Cēsis, designed to strengthen connectivity between Northern and Central Europe.

The route was tested shortly before entering service when a fibre break affected the primary backbone path in late 2025. During pre-service testing, engineers redirected live traffic onto the new Tallinn–Cēsis link.

More than 40 DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) backbone channels across multiple European segments were rerouted within 60 minutes. According to the company, latency and jitter remained within normal operating parameters during the transfer.

Additional capacity and route diversity

The new line forms part of RETN’s wider network expansion strategy, aimed at increasing route and supplier diversity. It provides an additional terrestrial path between Finland, the Nordics, and Central Europe.

The deployment includes a new core point of presence at Greenergy Data Centre in Tallinn and adds capacity of up to 40Tbps, with additional DWDM spectrum available for future services and traffic resilience.

Tony O’Sullivan, CEO of RETN, says, “Modern backbone networks have to be engineered on the assumption that outages are inevitable. Therefore, the network design should be resilient from the start.

“The Tallinn–Cēsis route was built as part of a deliberate resilience strategy, adding diversity at both the route and supplier level so that when a failure occurs, traffic can be shifted quickly without compromising performance.”

