atNorth confirms ‘mega’ 300MW data centre in Sweden

Author: Joe Peck

atNorth, a Nordic high-density data centre provider, has confirmed plans to develop a 300MW data centre in Sollefteå Municipality, Sweden.

Located at Hamre Industrial Park in Långsele, the new site will be developed on a 50-hectare (202km²) plot (Hamre 1) and is expected to be operational in the first half of 2028.

The industrial park is fully zoned for development, which the company says supports a shorter construction timeline as demand grows for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure.

Renewable energy and heat reuse

The site was selected for its grid capacity and access to renewable energy. The campus will follow atNorth’s modular design approach and is intended to support both colocation and built-to-suit deployments.

The company states it will pursue heat reuse partnerships so that excess heat from the facility can be redirected for local use.

Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth, says, “We face a critical point in time right now, where we must balance unprecedented growth in high-density workloads with an increasingly urgent need for sustainable, scalable digital infrastructure.

“Our Sollefteå campus represents a significant milestone for the company and demonstrates our commitment to building data centre ecosystems that deliver both technical excellence and long-term value for local communities.”

The announcement follows recent expansion projects in Iceland and Stockholm.

