Data Centre Alliance, Clear Decisions launch Regulatory Radar

Author: Joe Peck

The Data Centre Alliance (DCA), a UK trade association for the data centre sector, and Clear Decisions, a regulatory compliance and sustainability reporting platform for data centre operators, have launched Regulatory Radar, a regulatory intelligence platform developed specifically for the data centre sector.

The platform is designed to provide structured, real-time updates on policy and regulatory developments across the UK and EU, including energy reform, planning policy, sustainability regulation, and AI infrastructure strategy.

Regulatory Radar combines AI-based analysis with expert review. The organisations state this approach is intended to ensure updates are interpreted in context and linked to potential operational and commercial impact.

Tracking policy change across UK and EU

The platform includes forward-looking analysis of planning, energy, and sustainability reform, alongside monitoring of digital and AI policy developments. It also identifies emerging compliance and reporting requirements.

According to the DCA and Clear Decisions, the aim is to consolidate regulatory developments into a single source and provide greater visibility of potential risks and strategic considerations for data centre operators and investors.

Steve Hone, Chief Executive of the Data Centre Alliance, says, “The regulatory landscape for digital infrastructure is evolving faster than ever. Our sector cannot afford to operate on partial information or delayed insight.

“Regulatory Radar combines AI-driven intelligence with expert oversight to give operators and investors the foresight required to anticipate change, shape engagement, and protect long-term value. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for industry intelligence.”

Regulatory Radar is available to DCA corporate members and Clear Decisions subscribers.

