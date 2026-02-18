Data Centre Alliance appoints new advisory board

Author: Joe Peck

The Data Centre Alliance (DCA), the UK trade association for the data centre sector, has appointed a new Advisory Board to lead its expanded Advisory Council.

Liam Round has been named Chair, alongside board members Jonathon Freegard, Scott Cunningham, Astrid Wynne, Phil Beale, and John Booth. The appointments reflect experience across different areas of the data centre industry.

The board will oversee the Advisory Council’s work in identifying key industry priorities and developing initiatives aimed at informing end users, policymakers, media, and the wider public.

Focus on policy, energy, and standards

Previous DCA initiatives include:

• The DCA UK Data Centre Legislation Horizon Scan report

• The Drowning in Data report on data centre water usage

• The Data Centre Anti Contamination, Filtration, and Cleaning guide

• The Data Centre Planning Policy, Sustainability, and Resilience Initiative guide

• EU Code of Conduct for data centres energy efficiency updates

• DCA data centre standards whitepapers

Liam Round, Managing Director of Teksan UK and now Chair of the Advisory Council at the DCA, comments, “It is an honour to take on the role of Chair of the Advisory Board and Council at The Data Centre Alliance at such an important time for our sector.

“Digital infrastructure underpins economic growth, national resilience, and AI development. I look forward to working with the DCA’s leadership and Partners to provide clear guidance, strong governance, and strategic focus as the industry navigates rapid change.”

Over the next year, the Advisory Board and Council says it will focus on planning reform, energy market integration, grid access, sustainability, water resilience, AI infrastructure readiness, and industry standards development.