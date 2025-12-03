A round-up of DataCentres Ireland 2025

Author: Joe Peck

DataCentres Ireland was again heralded as a success by the exhibitors, alongside many of the visitors and speakers, as it delivered more attendees, more content, and more delegates than ever before.

The total attendance was up 23.0% YoY over the two days of the event, delivering to over 3000 people interested in the sector.

Louisa Cilenti, Chief Legal Officer at Clear Decisions, notes, “DataCentres Ireland was an outstanding forum to get underneath the strategic issues shaping Ireland’s future as a global data centre hub.

“From Minister Dooley’s address to the highly practical breakout sessions, the day struck the perfect balance between policy depth and real-world innovation.

“The relaxed venue made meaningful networking effortless and, as a startup, Clear Decisions really valued the genuine peer environment. A fantastic event that brings the whole ecosystem into one conversation.”

Day 1 was busy from the outset. Starting with a keynote address from Minister of State Timmy Dooley TD detailing the Irish Government recognising the essential nature of data centres in modern society and its wish to work with the data centre community both for the leveraging of AI as well as recognising the impact of data centres in attracting foreign direct investment.

Day 1 saw a massive 34.7% growth on attendance YoY, with exhibitors and attendees commenting on the buzz in the exhibition hall.

Day 2 had a slower start, though footfall built with a good feeling in the hall. The event delivered over 600 new individuals for exhibitors to network and do business with, which were similar numbers to those achieved on Day 2 in 2024.

This was the largest visitor and total attendance in the event’s 15-year history, delivering over 3000 attendees across the two days.

The number of exhibitors also grew, with the exhibition featuring over 140 individual stands and showcasing more than 180 companies and thousands of brands.

An event of opportunities

Exhibitors and attendees acknowledged that DataCentres Ireland provided a professional business environment where people were able to network with colleagues; see the latest in products, services, technology, and equipment; and listen to industry leaders and experts discussing the latest issues, approaches, and ideas affecting data centres and critical environments.

Paul Flanagan, EMEA Regional Director West, Camfil, comments, “As usual, a well-organised event by Stepex. Great variety of exhibitors and visitors, so plenty of networking opportunities along with being able to see all the latest and greatest technologies and services available on the market today.

“The data centre segment is getting smarter and more collaborative, and this event guarantees any visitor the opportunity to appreciate that in many ways.

Exhibitors commented on the quality of attendees present at DataCentres Ireland and lack of ‘time wasters’ at the show, giving them more time to engage with buyers, discuss their needs, and forge lasting business contacts and relationships.

The conference programme featured 90 international and local experts and industry leaders. The conference addressed a wide range of issues from data centre development, regionalisation, training and staff retention, the impact of AI on data centres, as well as decarbonisation, energy reduction, and heat re-use.

One of the many highlights was an insightful presentation by Mark Foley, CEO of Mark Foley Strategic Solutions, on the state of the Irish grid network and what could be actioned to make this grid more flexible for data centres. All presentations were broadly supportive of data centres and their continued development in Ireland.

Mark comments, “An excellent conference at a challenging time for the sector in Ireland. The key issues were discussed and practical and innovative solutions are now emerging if Government and regulators make the right decisions.”

For more from DataCentres Ireland, click here.