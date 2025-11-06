Zoom to open new UK data centre

Author: Simon Rowley

Zoom has announced a major step in its UK growth strategy with plans of opening a UK data centre in 2026, designed to align with the country’s data residency requirements and unlock additional opportunities across regulated industries such as Public Sector, Healthcare, and Financial Services, ultimately offering increased choice for customers.

Louise Newbury-Smith, Head of UK & Ireland, Zoom, comments, “Launching a UK data centre is a significant milestone in Zoom’s journey to provide secure, compliant, and high performance services for all of our customers. By investing in local infrastructure, we are ensuring that organisations across the UK, from financial services to government, can confidently embrace the future of AI first collaboration.”

Zoom has evolved from a video communications platform into a comprehensive AI first collaboration suite. Today, UK organisations use Zoom Workplace for meetings, chat, telephony, workspace reservations, and productivity automation. By hosting services locally, the new UK data centre will help local customers to benefit from both productivity gains and enhanced data residency offerings.

The facility is expected to go live in the first half of 2026 and support a wide range of services including Meetings, Webinars, Rooms, Team Chat, Phone, Notes, Docs and Zoom AI Companion. UK only meeting zones and telephony gateways with local dial in numbers will be available at launch, with additional services such as Zoom Contact Centre and PCI compliance integration phased in shortly after.

UK: A Pillar of Growth and Innovation for Zoom

The UK is one of Zoom’s most dynamic and forward-thinking regions, the company says, consistently ranking as a top market in EMEA. Over the past three years, UK-based organisations, from FTSE 100 companies to public sector bodies, have driven the adoption of hybrid work and next-generation collaboration tools.

Steve Rafferty, Head of EMEA & APAC, Zoom, notes, “Our customers and partners have been clear: local infrastructure, compliance and greater choice over where their data is stored are critical to unlocking digital transformation in regulated industries. This investment demonstrates Zoom’s long term commitment to the UK market, and we are excited to see how it will empower organisations to innovate, collaborate, and thrive.”

In June 2024, Zoom underscored its long-term commitment to the UK by opening the Experience Centre as part of the London office location. This state-of-the-art facility was launched as a hub for innovation, executive briefings, and hands-on demonstrations of Zoom’s evolving collaboration platform.

Since its opening, the London Experience Centre has welcomed over 5,500 guests across customers, partners, and industry leaders, serving as a showcase for how critical the UK market is to Zoom’s broader EMEA strategy. The centre also exemplifies Zoom’s approach: co-creating solutions with and for customers, prospects and partners, supporting digital transformation, and nurturing a vibrant local technology ecosystem.

The new data centre is set to play a pivotal role in Zoom’s long-term growth strategy across both the UK and the wider EMEA region. This strategic investment complements Zoom’s existing infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Germany, and the Netherlands, which collectively serve European, Middle Eastern, and African markets.

Through ongoing infrastructure investments, new partnerships, and market-specific innovations tailored to regional-specific needs, Zoom further strengthens presence and deepens roots throughout the region.