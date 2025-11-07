Mission Critical Group acquires Leman Engineering

Author: Joe Peck

Mission Critical Group (MCG), a critical power infrastructure company, has announced the acquisition of Leman Engineering and Consulting (LEC), a US manufacturer of switchgear, control systems, and power distribution equipment.

The acquisition aims to strengthen MCG’s US Midwest manufacturing presence, expand its engineering capabilities, and establish LEC as MCG’s R&D hub for power generation engineering.

The company says this hub focuses on switchgear innovation for onsite generation, prime power, generator paralleling, behind-the-meter systems, and microgrids.

An electric collaboration

With experience in prime power distribution design, precision manufacturing, and engineering, MCG hopes LEC will strengthen its unified power and energy infrastructure platform, delivering high-performance electrical systems across data centre, healthcare, industrial, oil and gas, and other critical markets.

Its capabilities in UL 891 switchboards, UL 1558 switchgear, and medium-voltage equipment should expand MCG’s technical depth and manufacturing reach.

The establishment of MCG’s R&D hub is also intended to align with strategic university partnerships specialising in power engineering and advance innovation and workforce development across the electrical manufacturing sector.

“We’re proud to join MCG and contribute to its continued growth and innovation,” comments Randy Leman, President of Leman Engineering and Consulting.

Randy will now serve as Vice President of Engineering and Product Management for Electrical Equipment at MCG. The Indiana team will continue operating under existing leadership, maintaining its local presence and customer focus.

The addition of LEC marks MCG’s second acquisition in 2025 and sixth in the past 24 months.

With more than one million square feet (93,000 square metres) of US manufacturing space, MCG says it continues to expand its capacity to design, build, deliver, and service resilient power infrastructure US-wide.

For more from Mission Critical Group, click here.