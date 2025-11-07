Vertiv expands immersion liquid cooling portfolio

Author: Joe Peck

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, has introduced the Vertiv CoolCenter Immersion cooling system, expanding its liquid cooling portfolio to support AI and high-performance computing (HPC) environments. The system is available now in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Immersion cooling submerges entire servers in a dielectric liquid, providing efficient and uniform heat removal across all components. This is particularly effective for systems where power densities and thermal loads exceed the limits of traditional air-cooling methods.

Vertiv has designed its CoolCenter Immersion product as a “complete liquid-cooling architecture”, aiming to enable reliable heat removal for dense compute ranging from 25 kW to 240 kW per system.

Sam Bainborough, EMEA Vice President of Thermal Business at Vertiv, explains, “Immersion cooling is playing an increasingly important role as AI and HPC deployments push thermal limits far beyond what conventional systems can handle.

“With the Vertiv CoolCenter Immersion, we’re applying decades of liquid-cooling expertise to deliver fully engineered systems that handle extreme heat densities safely and efficiently, giving operators a practical path to scale AI infrastructure without compromising reliability or serviceability.”

Product features

The Vertiv CoolCenter Immersion is available in multiple configurations, including self-contained and multi-tank options, with cooling capacities from 25 kW to 240 kW.

Each system includes an internal or external liquid tank, coolant distribution unit (CDU), temperature sensors, variable-speed pumps, and fluid piping, all intended to deliver precise temperature control and consistent thermal performance.

Vertiv says that dual power supplies and redundant pumps provide high cooling availability, while integrated monitoring sensors, a nine-inch touchscreen, and building management system (BMS) connectivity simplify operation and system visibility.

The system’s design also enables heat reuse opportunities, supporting more efficient thermal management strategies across facilities and aligning with broader energy-efficiency objectives.

