Ireland is one of the world’s major data centre markets, with 70 operational data centres (circa 900MW) and a further eight (circa 255MW) under construction*.

There is €1.33 billion projected construction spend in 2021 and construction investment in data centre facilities is forecast to grow to €1.5 billion for 2022 and 2023*.

*source “Half yearly report (May 2021)” produced by BitPower Energy Solutions, Host in Ireland and Cornwall Insight

DataCentres Ireland is the country's largest and most complete event addressing the needs of all those involved in the Irish Data Centre market.

Featuring over 60 speakers and panellists, the multi-streamed conference will again host a strategy stream as well as one addressing operational issues, to ensure relevance to ALL involved in the data centre sector, as well as other missional critical environments.

This year’s speaker line-up includes:

Rabih Bashroush, Global Head, IT Infrastructure Advisory, Uptime Institute

Jon Summers, Research Leader, RiSe

Paul Carson, Managing Director, Strategic Power Projects Ireland

Colm Shorten, Senior Director – Data Centres, JLL

Adelle DeSouza, Founder, HireHigher

Mark Acton, Independent Consultant

Derek Webster, Independent FDI Consultant

Ed Ansett, Chairman, I₃ Solutions Group

Emma Fryer, Partner, ERM (Environmental Resource Management)

John Laban, Open Compute Project

Clare Dillon, Founder, Open Network Ireland

Dave McAuley, Founder & CEO, Bitpower

John Curley, General Manager, Clarke Energy

Michael McCarthy, Director, Cloud Infrastructure Ireland

Siobhán McHugh, CEO, DRAI (Demand Response Association of Ireland)

Paddy Finn, CEO & CTO, Viotas

Simon McCormick, CTO, Echelon DataCentres

Thomas Gorman, Director of Operations, Digital Realty

