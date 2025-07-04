Arista expands AI-driven campus and branch networking offerings

Author: Joe Peck

Arista Networks, a provider of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) networking systems, has announced several AI-driven enterprise products that deliver an expanded set of switching, Wi-Fi 7 access point, and WAN capabilities. In conjunction, Arista has acquired the VeloCloud SD-WAN portfolio from Broadcom. This combination hopes to bring operational ease through zero touch operations, proactive monitoring, and automated troubleshooting across the broad set of client-to-cloud networking domains.

As organisations seek real-world business value from generative and agentic AI, they are adopting centres of data strategy that connect the algorithms and models to key, distributed data stores across the enterprise – from the data centres to the campus, the branches, and remote offices. Reliable networks that are always on, easy to operate, and with built-in security are, therefore, more important than ever. Arista says it continues to embrace this challenge with “an expanding set of hardware and software solutions optimised for various customer needs.”

VeloCloud offers cloud-delivered SD-WAN solutions with integrated security. It comprises of a range of edge hardware platforms, featuring integrated firewalling and application-optimised SD-WAN, available with a choice of integrated Wi-Fi and/or 5G mobile connectivity. This portfolio intends to provide expanded choice and to enable global WAN services to interconnect data centres and distributed campus offices, whilst adding to Arista’s existing CloudEOS routing stack and 7000-series WAN routers.

“We have been using Arista and VeloCloud in production environments,” states Alan Davidson, CIO of Broadcom. “The addition of the VeloCloud edge strengthens and scales the enterprise WAN network.”

Arista is also introducing the AWE-7220R WAN router with regional connectivity. Together with the previously announced AWE-7230R and AWE-7250R systems, the company suggests customers can build a hub-spine and VeloCloud micro-edge ​​WAN topology.

Arista’s new campus portfolio features PoE capabilities in a compact form factor switch, along with a wider range of Wi-Fi 7 indoor and outdoor access points for branch deployments, enabling newer IoT applications, such as ESL (Electronic Shelf Label).

“We’re thrilled with Arista’s access point integration with VusionGroup’s Electronic Shelf Labels,” comments Dean Penebacker, IT Director, Pan Pacific Retail Management (PPRM) Hawaii. “This seamless integration with our existing systems means we can manage pricing dynamically and reduce labour costs, all while ensuring accuracy at the shelf edge. It’s the innovative technology we need to stay competitive in today’s retail landscape.”

Key additions to the switching and wireless portfolio include:

• A new, compact, fanless 12-port PoE switch that is also 60W capable in the 710 family of access switches, designed for remote office and branch deployments.

• A new, ruggedised outdoor Wi-Fi 7 access point, the O-435, designed for harsh industrial and outdoor environments, featuring a 2×2 tri-radio and a fourth dedicated tri-band multi-function radio.

• A new, entry-level 2×2 tri-radio Wi-Fi 7 indoor access point, the C-400, targeted for high-volume service provider-managed (MSP) branch environments, including SMBs, multi-dwelling units, and small remote offices.

“Arista Networks’ new, compact, fanless switch platform and entry-level Wi-Fi 7 access point are a perfect fit for our clients with small distributed offices and branches,” claims Neil Dearman, CTO EMEA, High Point Solutions. “As a channel partner, we can address the unique needs of our clients with enterprise-grade technology that’s easy to deploy and manage, all while keeping costs in check. It’s a win-win for us and our customers.”

Arista CloudVision AGNI (CV AGNI) now supports a fully on-premises deployment model, seeking to enable customers with strict regulatory and data compliance requirements to benefit from scalable AI-driven network access control from large campuses to distributed locations – while the new 1G and 10G virtual ZTX platforms extend Arista MSS identity-based micro-segmentation to remote branches and small campuses.

“For years, we searched for a solution to secure our network and district resources without adding complexity, financial strain, or management challenges,” notes Najeeb Qasimi, Director of IT, Oak Grove School District. “Arista CV AGNI allows us to effortlessly implement and maintain policies, while its secure client connectivity ensures every student, teacher, and device – whether on district-provided or personal equipment – remains protected. This powerful, hassle-free tool has revolutionised how we safeguard and operate our network.”

The availability of the products are currently as follows:

• O-435 and C-400 will ship in Q2 2025.

• 710XP will ship early Q3 2025.

• The AWE-7220R WAN router is shipping now.

• On-premises CloudVision AGNI is shipping now.

• Arista MSS virtual ZTX appliances are shipping now.

