nLighten appoints Andreas Herden as MD for Germany

Author: Joe Peck

nLighten, a European edge data centre platform, has appointed Andreas Herden as Managing Director for Germany. In his new role, Andreas will lead the strategic development of the German market and drive the expansion of the local data centre network.

Andreas brings decades of experience in the data centre and digital infrastructure sector. Prior to joining nLighten, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales for Continental Europe at Green Mountain. His career also includes acting as Chief Sales Officer at Lefdal Mine Data Centers and various positions at Equinix, including Sales Director for the automotive, finance, and manufacturing sectors. This background, the company believes, has solidified his reputation as a recognised industry expert.

At nLighten, Andreas will focus on strengthening the company’s presence in Germany’s industrial and metropolitan regions to support its mission to deliver sustainable, high-performance edge infrastructure.

Commenting on his appointment, Andreas says, “nLighten’s data centres are not only state-of-the-art from a technological perspective, but also follow a holistic approach that balances customer needs and environmental requirements. This is exactly what the market needs and where I want to make an impact. By creating an ecosystem that combines connectivity, performance, and sustainability at a new standard, nLighten is truly ahead of the pack.”

Harro Beusker, CEO and Co-Founder of nLighten, adds, “We are delighted to welcome Andreas to our leadership team. His extensive experience and strategic vision will allow him to play a key role in expanding our presence in Germany and realising our vision of a sustainable, sovereign digital infrastructure.”

