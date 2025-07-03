RETN deploys new fibre route between Milan and Padua

Author: Joe Peck

RETN, an independent global network services provider, has announced the launch of a new fibre optic route between Milan and Padua as part of its national expansion strategy, aiming to deliver increasingly high-performance, low-latency connectivity.

The new route, spanning 360km and adding to RETN’s 140,000km global network, takes an optimised path and introduces a key improvement: the segment from Milan to Ponte San Pietro (Bergamo) is the shortest connection available on the market, which the company says brings “significant benefits,” particularly for latency-sensitive sectors like finance.

By leveraging points of presence at Milan’s Caldera Campus and the Padua VSIX, and transiting through the Aruba Data Center in Ponte San Pietro, the route seeks to ensure enhanced performance and network efficiency. As a carrier neutral provider, Aruba supports the route by providing a strategic location for RETN’s network deployment.

Designed to serve organisations that consider connectivity a strategic asset, the new route hopes to guarantee ultra-fast response times and high stability. Furthermore, RETN aims to provide companies with greater bandwidth capacity to meet their hyperscaling needs and support increasingly complex digital business models.

“This new route reaffirms our ongoing commitment to the Italian market and represents a concrete milestone towards interconnecting with RETN’s Eastern European network, delivering increasingly widespread and integrated connectivity on a Eurasian scale,” comments Milko Ilari, Head of Southern Europe at RETN. “Milan and Padua are two strategic hubs for national data traffic: connecting them through an optimised infrastructure offers Italian businesses a tangible advantage in terms of performance, scalability, and global market access.”

