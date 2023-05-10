Google Cloud has announced the appointment of Tara Brady as its new President of EMEA.

Based in London, United Kingdom, Tara will lead the organisation’s efforts to help customers across EMEA drive the complete transformation of their business in the cloud – from making core processes more efficient to improving how they reach and better serve their customers. In this role, Tara is responsible for all of Google Cloud’s go-to-market teams in the region, comprising sales, consulting, and partner ecosystem, among others.

Tara has more than two decades of experience and joins Google Cloud from Microsoft, where he most recently led the organisation’s Global Sales and Strategic Partnerships Team as Corporate Vice President. Prior to Microsoft, he held senior leadership roles at Accenture and PwC.

Google Cloud recently announced relationships in EMEA with private and public sector organisations like Al Azhar University, Deutsche Börse, Kingfisher, Mercedes-Benz, Proximus, Prudential, and Renault. Alongside the EMEA sales leadership team, Tara will drive Google Cloud’s continued momentum across Europe.