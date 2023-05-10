Supermicro has introduced what it says is the most powerful server in its lineup for large-scale database and enterprise applications. The Multi-Processor product line includes the eight-socket server, ideal for in-memory databases requiring up to 480 cores and 32TB of DDR5 memory for maximum performance. In addition, the product line includes a four-socket server, which is ideal for applications that require a single system image of up to 240 cores and 16TB of high-speed memory. These powerful systems all use 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

Compared with the previous generation of eight-socket and four-socket servers, the systems have two times the core count, 1.33X the memory capacity, and 2X the memory bandwidth. Also, these systems deliver up to 4X the I/O bandwidth compared to previous generations of systems for connectivity to peripherals. The Supermicro eight-socket system has attained the highest performance ratings ever for a single system based on the SPECcpu2017 FP Rate benchmarks, for both the base and peak results. In addition, the Supermicro eight-socket and four-socket servers demonstrate performance leadership on a wide range of SPEC benchmarks.

“We continue to address the needs of our enterprise customers with our new eight-socket and four-socket servers, the largest and most powerful servers in the industry today,” says Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. “We are addressing the needs of the most demanding organisations worldwide, who require the simplicity and serviceability of a single system with up to 480 cores, 32TB of memory, and up to 12 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs in a single enclosure. Our new eight-socket systems lead the entire industry in both floating point and integer performance for large MP systems. Our building block solutions approach to server design allows us to bring a wide range of servers to market faster, from the edge to the corporate data centre. Supermicro now delivers Rack Scale Solutions for our customers worldwide, without constraints.”

Both the eight-socket and four-socket servers have been certified for SAP HANA and Oracle database and applications. The large memory pools available to these systems allow superior SAP and Oracle performance as all workloads are scaled up in a single node without the latency of horizontally scaling across networks. In addition, the four-socket system can host two double-width GPUs while the eight-socket system can host up to 12 double-width GPUs allowing for real-time or batch AI training and inferencing against SAP and Oracle datasets. The versatility and expandability of these systems futureproof SAP and Oracle deployments for rapidly evolving generative AI automation of ERP workflows.

The new eight-socket and four-socket servers reduce complexity when creating a high-performance data centre for enterprise applications, such as artificial intelligence (AI), databases, analytics, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and scientific visualisation workloads. By bringing massive amounts of computing, memory, and storage resources together within a single instance of the operating system, the management of the system is reduced, as is the networking to other servers. The specifications of the two new systems:

• SYS-681E-TR: up to TDP 350W, 480 cores, 32TB of DDR5 memory, 12 double-wide GPUs and 24 2.5in drives, 6U

• SYS-241H-TNRTTP: up to TDP 350W, 240 cores, 16TB of DDR5 memory, four single-wide GPUs and eight 2.5in drives, 2U

• SYS-241E-TNRTTP: up to TDP 185W, 96 cores, 16TB of DDR5 memory, two double-wide GPUs and 24 2.5in drives, 2U

“Supermicro is a leader in developing scale-up systems that use the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. These systems are designed to accelerate enterprise applications with hundreds of cores and terabytes of memory,” states Greg Ernst, Intel Americas Corporate Vice President and General Manager. “We work closely with Supermicro to deliver innovative systems for large scale applications.”