PoliCloud raises €7.5 million

Author: Joe Peck

PoliCloud, a provider and developer of high performance computing (HPC) cloud infrastructure, has announced its €7.5 million (£6.42 million) seed fundraise.

The funding was led by Global Ventures, a VC firm in MENA, with participation from MI8 Limited, a Hong Kong multi-family office; OneRagtime, a Paris-based venture capital firm; Inria, France’s National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology; and other private investors.

The proceeds will be used to hire the operating team and grow the business globally with a focus on public entities in Europe.

PoliCloud says it is responding to demand following global cloud growth (~20% annually). Accelerated demand for AI requires affordable and scalable computing power, and the market is ripe for a Europe-led solution to lessen dependence on US cloud providers, who currently dominate the $800 billion (£583.9 billion) market.

David Gurlé, Founder of PoliCloud, claims, “PoliCloud is meeting a critical market demand for sovereign cloud infrastructure that is not only secure and abundant, but also eco-responsible. Our unique edge computing capabilities deliver significant benefits to both public and private sector users.

“The time is right for a new, European solution that reduces reliance on US cloud providers and offers affordable, scalable computing power, especially as AI adoption accelerates. We are grateful to Global Ventures and all our investors for their support as we enter this exciting phase of expansion.”

Current cloud expansion suffers from high usage costs and dependence on hyperscalers – such as Google or Amazon – whose models use massive, centralised data facilities with high implementation costs and challenging environmental conditions. In this respect, PoliCloud claims it has the following competitive advantages:

● ‘Unlimited and flexible computing power,’ provided by federating with the grid. By y/e 2025, it says it will have >1,000+ GPUs and by y/e 2026 >20,000+ GPUs;

● Computing resources are delivered to where they are needed and ’empower local communities;’

● Small footprint and energy needs;

● Rapid time to market, with flexibility and adaptability;

● Capex and Opex offset by sharing unused capacity; and

● ‘More resilient, higher performance, and more scalable by design.’

PoliCloud’s operating model combines its hardware and infrastructure with Hivenet’s distributed storage and computing software. PoliCloud designs, builds, and operates its own computers and micro-data centres. It was launched in February 2025 at the World Artificial Intelligence Cannes Festival (WAICF) with support from the five cities of the Alpes-Maritimes.

Simon Sharp, Senior Partner of Global Ventures, comments, “Global Ventures is delighted to lead PoliCloud’s seed fund raise and work again with David and his talented management team, following their track record of successful delivery in Hivenet. […] Their distributed data centres have multiple competitive advantages: delivering next-gen, sovereign computing resources where they are needed; with more resilience; faster performance; greater security; while being cheaper to build and maintain. The exponential growth in AI demand and the need for reliable, scalable computing power means the company’s future is a very bright one.”

Stephanie Hospital, Founder & CEO of OneRagtime, adds, “As an early investor and believer in David and Hivenet, […] OneRagtime is excited to invest in PoliCloud. The company is uniquely positioned to provide decentralised, unlimited computing power affordably, securely, and in an eco-responsible way – for which substantial demand exists.”

Bruno Sportisse, CEO of Inria, says, “Inria Participations is delighted to become an investor in PoliCloud as it is a logical extension of Inria’s existing strategic partnership with Hivenet. Inria and PoliCloud share the same philosophy of a decentralised path to the cloud and for secure, distributed computing, but where resources can also be shared according to need. Achieving this goal is of strategic importance for France and its digital sovereignty.”

Guillaume Dhamelincourt, Managing Director of Mi8, concludes, “The opportunity to invest in PoliCloud was compelling for Mi8 as the world embraces AI and rapidly adjusts its demand for computing power. The multiple use cases for PoliClouds, such as SMEs – but also public enterprises who want to stay mindful of their IT strategy’s impact – is an attractive market environment and we look forward to PoliCloud’s future growth with great confidence.”