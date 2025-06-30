3000km of DWDM deployed in 72 hours in Eastern Europe

Author: Joe Peck

GNM, a backbone ISP operating its own, international peer-to-peer distributed Internet Exchange Network, GNM-IX, based on an 18,000+ kilometre Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) network, has completed the deployment of nearly 3000km of long-haul DWDM infrastructure across Romania, Bulgaria, and Serbia, with installation and commissioning finalised in just 72 hours.

The project was delivered entirely by GNM’s in-house engineering team, without the involvement of external contractors. All stages – from planning and logistics to setup and final network configuration – were handled internally, aiming to ensure full control, integration with existing infrastructure, and adherence to tight deployment timelines.

“This kind of delivery isn’t a special case for us,” says Alex Surkov, Head of Development at GNM. “We’ve built our processes to operate at this pace – with full internal coordination, no outsourcing, and flexible routing options already in place. That’s what allows us to move quickly and deliver stable, production-ready transport in days, not weeks.”

The new segment, according to the company, strengthens GNM’s DWDM footprint, which spans Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, and connects to key interconnection hubs including Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Helsinki, and Singapore. It says services are designed to meet the needs of carriers, content providers, and data centre operators, with a focus on scalability, redundancy, and delivery speed.