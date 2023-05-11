Snowflake is opening a new UK office and customer experience centre (CEC) in London, providing the ultimate workplace experience to employees and an area for collaboration with prospective clients. This coincides with the company’s impressive growth following a successful 2023, which saw the company continue to shift the EMEA sales team to a vertical-focused model, drive wider customer adoption and consumption in the region, deliver developments and innovations related to data and application collaboration, and increase availability of its developer offerings with the GA of Snowpark.

“In FY23, we were laser-focused on shifting and cementing our position as a fully-fledged vertical company. This enables us to have deeper conversations with customers where each function from sales to marketing is driving the value of our tailored industry data cloud offerings to meet the opportunities and requirements associated with industries from financial services to retail,” says Alison Tierney, SVP EMEA, Snowflake. “In the year ahead, we will focus on a few core areas for our EMEA customers, such as Snowpark, Customer 360 and ESG. These will empower our customers to develop new applications, help them understand the end-to-end journey of their own customers, and harness data to drive sustainability.”

In FY23, Snowflake’s product revenue in EMEA grew 72% YoY. The company also expanded its team in EMEA by 68%, reaching 1,289 in total as of 31 January 2023. In the UK specifically, Snowflake announced its availability on Microsoft Azure, a key milestone driven by high customer demand for local data residency both in the private and public sector.

“We are seeing growth across all verticals, and as the number of customers increases, the attraction and value of the data cloud for our prospects has followed”, says Julien Alteirac, Area Vice President UK&I and Benelux, Snowflake. “The opening of our new office is testament to our growth in EMEA and demonstrates our long-term goals in expanding our activity in the UK market, and supporting Snowflake’s sustained and continued growth in the coming years. As the second CEC to launch in the EMEA region the space will act as a strategic tool to build strong relationships, customer intimacy and trust. It is also a great opportunity to collect valuable insights from them to innovate and further develop our products and solutions.”

The new UK office will occupy 3,434m2 in the heart of the city, near Liverpool Street, and is doubling in size capacity-wise. Sustainability is also at the heart of the new office. The building is cladded with a terracotta facade that has a low carbon emissions rating, and ensures the cooling and heating systems within the building remain in balance and highly efficient. The building also maximises heating efficiency by utilising a shared energy centre. Furthermore, all third-party vendors, such as hospitality and cleaning staff use entirely ecological and free pesticide products.