LSC completes new dark fibre route in Kansas City

Author: Joe Peck

Light Source Communications (LSC), an owner-operator of networks serving enterprises throughout the US, has announced it has completed work on a new dark fibre network in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, aiming to deliver new opportunities to the region’s tech-rich ecosystem at a time when artificial intelligence (AI) and other high-performance computing (HPC) technologies are driving demand for greater connectivity.

The 35-mile metro ring already has a major hyperscaler as the anchor tenant, with more on the way, as well as connections to four data centres so far. The Kansas City route is the first of LSC’s four new network builds to be completed this year, with projects in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Tulsa also on track to be finished in 2025.

“We’re thrilled to raise a toast to this exciting milestone,” says Debra Freitas, CEO of LSC. “Expanding into the Kansas City market is a key step in our strategic growth across high-demand US regions. As AI and HPC continue to drive unprecedented connectivity needs, we remain committed to delivering high-capacity, low-latency solutions to organisations of all sizes. As a carrier-neutral, customer-agnostic provider, LSC is proud to support the evolving demands of today’s digital economy.”

Kansas City is the third-fastest-growing tech market in the US and has emerged as a hub for data centre projects. The area’s infrastructure, existing tech sector, and trained workforce make it a prime location for LSC’s dark fibre network. The route will be entirely underground with a high fibre count and conduit system.

The Kansas City project follows a similar pattern to LSC’s other dark fibre builds underway. In Las Vegas, the company is building a 60-mile route that intends to bring hyper-connectivity to one of the country’s fastest-growing data centre markets. The Phoenix network will encompass 300+ miles and 15 rings. In Tulsa, LSC is adding 80 miles of new fibre to its existing 50-mile network. In addition to all of the networks being underground, all are anchored by a hyperscale tenant.