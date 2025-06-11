Connectors for data centres can improve energy efficiency

Author: Joe Peck

Energy costs can account for more than 50% of the total operating expenses of a data centre. To calculate the exact effect of power usage from connectors in data centres, HARTING has compared the power consumption of three different connector solutions in its independently accredited test laboratory. One of the connectors tested was the HARTING Han-Eco. The other two were CEE (IEC 60309) plugs from different manufacturers.

The results showed that the Han-Eco connector reduced power wastage by up to 50% by using low-impedance contacts. These contacts reduce the power lost in connections and significantly improve the Power Usage Efficiency (PUE) of data centres.

As a result, one hyperscale data centre with 15,000 racks could achieve annual power consumption savings of around £100,000.

