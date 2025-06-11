Black & White Engineering appoints country lead

Author: Joe Peck

Black & White Engineering, a data centre design consultancy, has appointed a new country lead to head up its growing Frankfurt operation and accelerate expansion in the German market.

Timm Weis joins as Country Manager following more than a decade in MEP design for mission-critical infrastructure, bringing experience of delivering data centre projects across Germany for global clients.

The Frankfurt base, which opened in late 2023, is expected to add between 30 and 50 engineers over the next three years. The office has already secured a position in the German market, supporting hyperscale and large-campus developments ranging from 30MW to 800MW of IT capacity. The team acts as a lead designer on projects, overseeing the full design process and coordination with local authorities.

Timm comments, “Germany’s data centre market is developing rapidly and our role is to help clients stay ahead, whether that’s navigating local planning processes, improving energy performance, or delivering complex builds at scale. We’re building a team in Frankfurt with the technical expertise and local understanding needed to support that growth with precision and purpose.

“My immediate focus is on attracting the right talent and ensuring Black & White continues to meet the high standards expected by clients in this market. We’ve already established strong foundations here and the potential for further growth, especially in taking on lead design roles and supporting the retrofit of legacy data centres, is huge.”

The Frankfurt office’s remit also includes optimising legacy data centres to meet energy efficiency targets set out in Germany’s 2023 Energy Efficiency Act. With a high concentration of older sites in Frankfurt, this represents a significant area for retrofit and redesign work.

Steven Horn, UK and Europe Director at Black & White Engineering, says, “Timm’s appointment marks the next step in scaling our operations and delivering the best of Black & White to clients in one of Europe’s most dynamic data centre markets.

“Frankfurt sits at the heart of Germany’s digital infrastructure ecosystem and our growth here reflects both demand from clients and our strategy to be where the projects are, with the right people on the ground.”

Black & White Engineering has a team of over 800 employees across the UK, EU, Asia, and the UAE, with 93% of the business dedicated to data centre design.

For more from Black & White, click here.