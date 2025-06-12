Trane expands liquid cooling portfolio

Author: Joe Peck

Trane, an American manufacturer of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, has announced enhanced liquid cooling capabilities for its thermal management systems, intended to help data centres become more future-ready. These include new, scalable Coolant Distribution Units (CDU), from 2.5MW to 10MW.

“We are a trusted innovator for mission-critical infrastructure, continuously co-innovating with our customers to design and develop the custom, integrated thermal management systems needed to support sustainable business growth,” claims Steve Obstein, Vice President and General Manager, Data Centers & High-Tech, Trane Technologies. “Through our scalable, modular approach to liquid cooling we can provide a platform for future sustainable capacity growth and thermal load requirements associated with rapidly escalating AI needs.”

The scalable 2.5MW to 10MW platform adds to Trane’s 1MW CDU, aiming to give data centres flexible, direct-to-chip cooling capacity to manage high-density computing environments.

The company says it supports operations and uptime throughout the lifecycle of the data centre through its service and network of data-centre-qualified technicians, located in proximity to customers, and Smart Service options for monitoring, predictive maintenance, and energy management.

Key features of the new products include:

• Modular scalability — Supporting cooling capacities up to 10MW, adaptable to data centre sizes.

• Direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology — Optimised for high-density data centres.

• Compact footprint — Provides up to 10MW cooling capacity in a factory-skid-mounted design.

• Service and support — Access to resources and data-centre-qualified technicians from Trane.

For more from Trane, click here.