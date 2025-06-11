Schneider Electric launches new data centre solutions

Author: Joe Peck

Schneider Electric, a player in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced new data centre solutions designed with the aim of meeting the demands of next-generation AI cluster architectures. Adding to its EcoStruxure Data Center Solutions portfolio, the company has introduced a Prefabricated Modular EcoStruxure Pod Data Center solution that consolidates infrastructure for liquid cooling, high-power busway, and high-density NetShelter Racks. In addition, the EcoStruxure Rack Solutions incorporate rack configurations and frameworks designed to accelerate High Performance Computing (HPC) and AI data centre deployments.

“The sheer power and density required for AI clusters create bottlenecks that demand a new approach to data centre architecture,” says Himamshu Prasad, Senior Vice President of EcoStruxure IT, Transactional & Edge, and Energy Storage Center of Excellence at Schneider Electric. “Customers need integrated infrastructure solutions that not only handle extreme thermal loads and dynamic power profiles but also deploy rapidly, scale predictably, and operate efficiently and sustainably. Our innovative next-generation EcoStruxure solutions that support NVIDIA technology address these critical requirements head on.”

Here is an overview of the new products:



● Prefabricated Modular EcoStruxure Pod Data Center – Prefabricated, scalable pod architecture that seeks to enable operators to deploy high-density racks, supporting pods up to 1MW, at scale.

● EcoStruxure Rack Solutions – High-density rack systems which adapt to EIA, ORV3, and NVIDIA MGX modular design standards approved by certain IT chip and server manufacturers. According to the company, configurations accommodate an array of power and cooling distribution schemes and employ Motivair in-rack liquid cooling, as well as new rack and power distribution products including:

o NetShelter SX Advanced Enclosure

o NetShelter Rack PDU Advanced

o NetShelter Open Architecture

“Schneider Electric’s innovative solutions provide the reliable, scalable infrastructure our customers need to accelerate their AI initiatives,” claims Vladimir Troy, Vice President of Data Center Engineering, Operations, Enterprise Software, and Cloud Services at NVIDIA. “Together, we’re addressing the rapidly growing demands of AI factories — from kilowatt to megawatt-scale racks — and delivering future-proof solutions that maximise scalability, density, and efficiency.”

For more from Schneider Electric, click here.