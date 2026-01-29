Case study: The data centre’s shield against errors

Author: Joe Peck

In an industry where a single unplugged cable can stall a production line, “good-enough” labelling isn’t an option.

A leading automotive manufacturer faced a challenge: their cabling was becoming a maze of human error, threatening the uptime of their mission-critical services. The solution wasn’t just better labels; it was a standardised identification ecosystem.

By deploying industrial-grade materials and the high-volume BradyPrinter i7100, as well as the handheld M610, the manufacturer ensured that every rack and server remained clearly identifiable under any conditions.

This move towards precision eliminated the guesswork that leads to accidental disconnections. The result? A solid infrastructure where technicians move with confidence.

The operational resilience starts at the surface – with a reliable label that stays readable.

