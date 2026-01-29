Thorn, Zumtobel to exhibit at Data Centre World

Author: Joe Peck

Thorn and Zumtobel, both lighting brands of the Zumtobel Group, are to present a “unified approach” to data centre lighting at Data Centre World 2026.

The companies say the focus will be on three operational priorities for data centre operators and delivery teams: reduced energy consumption, reliable operation, and consistent control across white space, plant, circulation, and perimeter areas.

The stand will outline how a coordinated lighting and controls strategy can support specification, installation, and ongoing operation across different data centre environments.

The Zumtobel Group says its approach is intended to support consistency across projects, while also simplifying long-term maintenance and operational management.

Lighting controls for data centres

A central element of the stand will be the use of the LITECOM control platform, which is presented as a way to connect a defined portfolio of luminaires across different zones of a data centre.

The companies say this is intended to support scheduling, presence detection, daylight strategies, scene setting, and portfolio standardisation.

The stand will also feature TECTON II, shown as part of a continuous-row lighting infrastructure approach, which is designed to support rapid, tool-free assembly and future adaptation.

Lighting applications on show will cover white space, technical areas, offices, and exterior zones. Products listed for demonstration include:

• Thorn: Aquaforce Pro, ForceLED, Piazza, Omega Pro 2, IQ Beam

• Zumtobel: IZURA, TECTON II, MELLOW LIGHT, AMPHIBIA, LANOS

All are shown as being controlled via LITECOM.

The stand design itself will be intended to reflect Zumtobel Group’s stated sustainability principles, using reused and modular components from previous events, with minimal new-build elements. In addition, graphics have been consolidated to reduce printing and waste.

Neil Raithatha, Head of Marketing, Thorn and Zumtobel Lighting UK & Ireland, notes, “Data centre customers need lighting that is consistent, efficient, and straightforward to manage.

“Our presentation this year brings together proven luminaires with a control platform that helps project teams deliver quickly and run reliably, from the white space to the perimeter.”

Thorn and Zumtobel will be exhibiting at Stand F140 at Excel London on 4–5 March 2026.

