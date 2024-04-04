nLighten, a digital infrastructure platform, has announced the strategic acquisition of seven edge data centres from EXA Infrastructure.

The move seeks to strengthen nLighten’s position as a frontrunner in the European data centre market and expands its footprint and service offerings across the continent. For EXA Infrastructure, the transaction allows it to focus on its extensive, owned terrestrial and subsea fibre network, and on continuing to invest in infrastructure. nLighten and EXA are portfolio companies of I Squared Capital, a leading independent global infrastructure investor.

By acquiring these seven edge data centres, nLighten’s European presence will expand to Belgium, Switzerland and Spain. It also adds sites in existing nLighten markets including Germany, France, the UK and the Netherlands. This expansion brings nLighten’s total number of edge data centres to 34 in Europe, including the key business hubs of Amsterdam, London, Paris, Madrid, Geneva, Zurich, and Ghent.

The expanded footprint enables nLighten to provide its customers with a new level of support across the continent through a network that ensures low-latency data processing and geographically distributed deployments for optimal business continuity and scalability, regardless of their specific applications.

Harro Beusker, Co-Founder and CEO of nLighten, comments, “The digital landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, particularly as the demand for artificial intelligence continues to soar across industries. This dynamic landscape offers many opportunities for digital infrastructure, but also requires robust and scalable data centre solutions. By expanding our European operating base, nLighten customers will benefit from nLighten’s diverse portfolio, including a wide range of colocation, connectivity, and on-site services. This acquisition underscores nLighten’s commitment to empowering businesses across Europe with world-class data centre solutions and brings us closer to our goal of building and operating a leading European edge data centre platform.”

Nick Collins, Chief Commercial Officer at EXA Infrastructure, adds, “This is the start of an exciting collaboration with our sister company, nLighten, as we each focus on our core competencies to better fulfil our missions. The sale allows EXA Infrastructure to exclusively focus on building and operating the mission critical network infrastructure that enables our customers’ growth.”