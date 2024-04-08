atNorth, a Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced further acknowledgement of its sustainable data centre services, as it has been included in TechRound’s Sustainability60 campaign that celebrates the most exciting sustainability companies across the UK and Europe.

The business has also been shortlisted in the ‘Low Carbon Industrial Project of the Year’ and the ‘Green Heat Project of the Year’ categories at the UK Green Business Awards; ‘Digital Infrastructure Project of the Year’ category at the Tech Capital Awards; and ‘Data Centre Cooling Innovation of the Year’, ‘Data Centre Sustainability Project of the Year’ and ‘Best Colocation Provider Sustainability Project of the Year’ categories at the DCS Awards.

As awareness of the environmental impact of the data centre industry begins to grow, atNorth is committed to raising awareness of it’s low carbon, sustainable alternatives. atNorth’s state of the art digital infrastructure acts as a decarbonisation platform for its clients, not only future proofing businesses against the increasing need for high performance computing but also contributing to client sustainability and ESG targets.

“We are delighted to be acknowledged so extensively for our dedication to sustainable digital infrastructure,” says Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy and Marketing and Communication Officer, atNorth. “Our continued recognition is testament to our dedication to meeting the ever increasing demand for high performance data centre capacity with sustainable solutions.”