Digital Transformation EXPO Manchester (DTX), the North’s biggest enterprise IT and technology event, has announced that its doors will open on May 22-23, 2024, for what is set to be one of the most exciting technology exhibitions of the year.

As the founding event of Manchester Tech Week, DTX will be co-located alongside Unified Communications EXPO (UCX) – the leading show for digital workplace tooling and customer contact strategy, plus Code100 – Europe’s ultimate coding competition which is hosting its first ever UK event in Manchester.

An unrivalled lineup of keynote speakers will be headlining the event, including master of mind-control Derren Brown, former Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, the former cyber head for GCHQ, Ciaran Martin, and co-author of Team Topologies, Matthew Skelton.

DTX + UCX will also welcome decision-makers from the biggest brands in the UK, including Booking.com, Lloyds, ASOS, JD Sports, Bupa Dental, NatWest and Porsche Motorsports. These forward-thinking organisations will take centre stage at the event, offering insights into how they plan to leverage technology to drive the future digital agenda forward.

The event will be a hotspot to get involved in and learn about today’s most important digital conversations, with exclusive panels, workshops, technical deep-dives and community meetups.

Whether its AI, cyber security, DevOps or cloud, DTX offers information across the entire technology stack, with UCX covering unified communications and collaboration plus customer contact and experience. The two events combined will provide delegates with insight, case studies and unrivalled knowledge from businesses at the forefront of digital transformation – all under one roof.

The event has been designed around today’s most topical technology issues and visitors will gain unique insight around how to:

Build an agile cloud and infrastructure roadmap to enable cost optimisation and value creation



Refine data governance and culture to ensure foundations for next-stage innovations



Assess the tactical approach cyber teams are taking to manage risk and guard sprawling systems



Run customer-focused, adaptable and innovative engineering teams ready to solve problems



Empower colleagues and customers to work with, not against, AI to become true brand evangelists

DTX + UCX helps organisations stay ahead of the competition, offering insight to help them rethink their current operational strategies, reimagine their future possibilities and realise their potential for change.

To guarantee a front-row seat and join the game-changers and tech pioneers at this year's most exciting digital event, get your free pass here:

The location for DTX and UCX and Manchester Central, Windmill Street, Manchester, M2 3GX.

