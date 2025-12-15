Funding for community projects from Kao SEED Fund

Author: Joe Peck

Harlow-based community groups are celebrating new funding awards from the Kao SEED Fund Harlow, sharing a total of £30,000 to power community initiatives that aim to create positive social and environmental change.

Run by advanced data centre operator Kao Data, the second Kao SEED Fund (Social Enterprise and Environment Development Fund) was launched in September as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting the town where it operates its AI data centre campus.

Developed in partnership with Harlow Council, the fund offered grants of between £500 and £2,500 to local community groups and not-for-profit organisations to help launch new programmes or create new pilot initiatives.

The wide-ranging projects includes funding to support a fully sustainable theatre production of Alice in Wonderland, a women-only boxing programme, free tuition for disadvantaged pupils, and a forest garden for a Scout group.

Funding local communities

Councillor Dan Swords, Leader of Harlow Council, comments, “In Harlow, we are building a community where innovation, opportunity, and local pride go hand in hand.

“The Kao SEED Fund is a fantastic example of how business and local government can work together to invest in the people and projects that make a real difference.

“The Harlow SEED Fund will help community groups across our town to roll out new projects or fund existing work in order to reach more residents and continue to make Harlow a great place to live.”

Lizzy McDowell, Director of Marketing at Kao Data, adds, “We have been so impressed with the creativity and dedication behind the community projects across Harlow.

“It was incredibly difficult to narrow down the applications, but we’re thrilled to support a further 20 inspiring groups, through our Kao SEED Fund initiative, that make such a tangible difference, from environmental programmes [and] arts initiatives through to youth and wellbeing projects.”

The Kao SEED Fund was launched for the first time in Harlow in September in order to recognise and invest in community-led projects that make the town a better place to live and work.

The 20 funded Harlow projects are: Butterfly Effect Wellbeing, Changing Lives Football, Epping and Harlow Community Transport, Harlow Arts Trust, Harlow Band Stand, Harlow Hospital Radio, Matipo Arts, Norman Booth Recreation Centre, Open Road Vision, PATACC, Plant pots and Wellies, Potter Street Health & Wellbeing Hub, Razed Roof, Rise Community, Roots to Wellbeing, The Frequency Machine, The Parent Hood of Harlow, The Scouts, The Victoria Hall Performing Arts Association, and Yellow Brick Road.

