Pure DC signs Europe’s largest hyperscale DC lease for 2025

Author: Joe Peck

Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), a designer, developer, and operator of hyperscale cloud and AI data centres, today announced it has signed 2025’s largest standalone hyperscale data centre lease in Europe.

A hyperscale customer is leasing the entire 78MW campus, situated in Westpoort, Amsterdam, with Pure DC investing over €1 billion (£877 million) to develop the site.

As part of the lease deal, Pure DC has purchased a site and secured planning permissions and 100MVA of power via a private substation. The land was purchased on a long leasehold from the Port of Amsterdam.

Securing the site, combined with permitting approvals, power, and supply constraints within Amsterdam, reportedly required complex negotiations and creative partnership over many months to secure the deal.

Regional growth and energy resilience

The company believes this infrastructure investment is set to play a pivotal role in supporting the region’s digital growth and energy resilience.

As well as the Euro investment by Pure DC, the development will provide over 1,000 jobs and support more roles through the extended supply chain. This hopes to drive demand for skilled positions, utilising local companies wherever possible.

Once complete, the data centre will provide approximately 80 permanent skilled jobs including engineers, maintenance, security, and administrative staff.

Designated AMS01, Pure DC’s data centre campus will comprise of three 85-metre towers, powered by a private substation with a firm connection into the 50kV grid.

Each of the three towers will house 26MW of data halls, designed to support high density compute with high efficiency cooling and to achieve the Netherlands energy efficiency target PUE of 1.2.

The private substation is already constructed and live, with development of the data halls expected to begin in January 2026.

Dame Dawn Childs, CEO of Pure Data Centres, says, “Amsterdam is one of Europe’s most constrained markets for digital infrastructure and Pure DC has again demonstrated its ability to unlock new, low-latency, high-quality capacity.

“This deal demonstrates how our specialist teams have the creativity and approach to deliver compelling proposals for even previously distressed assets – delivering solutions for local authorities, potential customers, and our supply chain.”

Pure DC says it is committed to working with local communities near current and future operational locations, noting that, in Amsterdam, it aims to replicate programs running in its other projects – including working with local schools and universities to provide training, career guidance, and outreach programs; supporting local charitable organisations; and working with community partners on environmental conservation projects.

