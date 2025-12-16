Ireland’s first liquid-cooled AI supercomputer

Author: Joe Peck

CloudCIX, an Irish provider of open-source cloud computing platforms and data centre services, and AlloComp, an Irish provider of AI infrastructure and sustainable computing solutions, have announced the deployment of Ireland’s first liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX-based supercomputer at CloudCIX’s facility in Cork, marking a development in the country’s AI and high performance computing (HPC) infrastructure.

Delivered recently and scheduled to go live in the coming weeks, the system is based on NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture and supplied through Dell Technologies. It represents an upgrade to the Boole Supercomputer and is among the first liquid-cooled installations of this class in Europe.

The upgraded system is intended to support industry users, startups, applied research teams, and academic spin-outs that require high performance, sovereign compute capacity within Ireland.

Installation and infrastructure requirements

The system stands more than 2.5 metres tall and weighs close to one tonne, requiring structural modifications during installation. Costellos Engineering carried out the building works and precision placement, including the creation of a new access point to accommodate the liquid-cooled rack.

Jerry Sweeney, Managing Director of CloudCIX, says, “More and more Irish companies are working with AI models that demand extreme performance and tight control over data. This upgrade gives industry, startups, and applied researchers a world-class compute platform here in Ireland, close to their teams, their systems, and their customers.”

The project was led by AlloComp, CloudCIX’s AI infrastructure partner, which supported system selection, supply coordination, and technical deployment.

AlloComp co-founder Niall Smith comments, “[The] Boole Supercomputer upgrade represents a major step forward in what’s possible with AI, but it also marks a fundamental shift in the infrastructure required to power it.

“Traditional data centres average roughly 8 kW per rack; today’s advanced AI systems are already at [an] unprecedented 120 kW per rack, and the next generation is forecast to reach 600 kW. Liquid cooling is no longer optional; it is the only way to deliver the density, efficiency, and performance for demanding AI workloads.”

Kasia Zabinska, co-founder of AlloComp, adds, “Supporting CloudCIX in delivering Ireland’s first liquid-cooled system of this type is an important milestone. The result is a high-density platform designed to give Irish teams the performance, control, and sustainability they need to develop and deploy AI.”

The system is expected to support larger model training, advanced simulation, and other compute-intensive workloads across sectors including medtech, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, robotics, and computer vision.

CloudCIX says it will begin onboarding customers as part of its sovereign AI infrastructure offering in the near term.

To mark the deployment, CloudCIX and AlloComp plan to host a national event in January 2026, focused on supercomputing and next-generation AI infrastructure. The event will bring together industry, research, and policy stakeholders to discuss the role of sovereign and energy-efficient compute in Ireland’s AI development.