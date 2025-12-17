Vertiv, GreenScale to deploy DC platforms across Europe

Author: Joe Peck

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, and GreenScale, a developer of hyperscale data centre campuses, have announced a strategic collaboration to deliver factory-integrated data centre platforms engineered for next-generation AI workloads in Europe.

Following a competitive pre-qualification questionnaire (PQQ) process, GreenScale selected Vertiv as its preferred provider for standardised, prefabricated Vertiv OneCore hybrid-built data centres.

While GreenScale will manage slab-down construction and site-wide infrastructure, Vertiv will provide AI-ready data centre modules engineered to support liquid-cooled deployments of NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB200/300 graphic processing units (GPUs), including next-generation Vera Rubin GPUs.

Vedran Brzic, VP Infrastructure Solutions Business EMEA at Vertiv, says, “AI workloads demand density and speed. By integrating the Vertiv OneCore platform into GreenScale’s standard design, we can help to accelerate deployment of scalable infrastructure for AI, high-performance (HPC), and high-density computing.

“Our scalable prefabricated solution integrates our proven power, thermal, and IT infrastructure into a single factory-assembled system that can help customers deploy high-density capacity more efficiently while increasing reliability and performance.”

Vertiv’s OneCore platform

The Vertiv OneCore platform supports up to 200+ kW per rack and features coolant distribution units (CDUs) with a dual-loop liquid cooling system.

The platform is supported by Vertiv SmartRun overhead prefabricated infrastructure, which includes an integrated secondary fluid network (SFN) for liquid-cooled thermal management – optimised for GPU-intensive architectures – and power distribution.

Modules arrive factory-built and pre-tested, with GreenScale providing comprehensive site services including grid integration, permitting, battery monitoring system (BMS)/security systems, and slab-down construction.

Dan Thomas, CEO at GreenScale, comments, “Our collaboration with Vertiv aligns perfectly with GreenScale’s mission to rapidly deploy high efficiency, AI-ready infrastructure across Europe. By standardising on Vertiv’s prefabricated platforms, we gain significant advantages in speed-to-market, quality control, and operational efficiency.

“Their proven experience in high-density cooling solutions and factory-integrated approach helps us minimise on-site complexity while enabling our facilities to be optimised for the most demanding AI workloads. This standardised platform approach will be instrumental in executing our ambitious expansion plans across Northern Ireland and the Nordics.”

GreenScale plans to expand with approximately 120 MW in Northern Ireland and over 300 MW across the Nordics, with a long-term vision to deploy close to 1 GW across Europe.

The company says it aims to implement a high-performance compute model that aligns its objectives and timelines with “technology providers who can efficiently deliver scalable, AI-ready solutions.”

