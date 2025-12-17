1547 announces the McAllen Internet Exchange (MCT-IX)

Author: Joe Peck

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547), a developer and operator of interconnected data centres and carrier hotels across North America, has announced the launch of the McAllen Internet Exchange, known as MCT-IX, located within the Chase Tower in McAllen, Texas.

Chase Tower has long operated as a carrier hotel and a key aggregation point for cross-border network traffic between the United States and Mexico. The introduction of an internet exchange within the building provides a local platform for traffic exchange in a facility already used by multiple network operators.

MCT-IX has been formally registered with ARIN and is now accepting initial participants, with several networks already committing ports.

Interest in the exchange follows continued growth in network activity within Chase Tower. During 2025, the site has seen additional carrier deployments, capacity expansions by existing network operators, and increased demand for cross-connects.

The building’s owner has invested more than $6 million (£4.4 million) in infrastructure upgrades, covering backup power, lifts, fire and life safety systems, and HVAC improvements.

Capacity expansion and interconnection investment

1547 has also expanded interconnection infrastructure within the building, including the development of a new meet-me room and a dedicated carrier room.

The additional space is designed to support growing cross-connect demand and to provide direct access between networks, the new internet exchange, and other tenants within the facility.

Further capacity expansion is underway to support both existing data centre tenants and future MCT-IX participants; this includes an additional 500 kW of colocation capacity within Chase Tower, alongside a separate 3MW, 13,000ft² data centre annex. Both projects are scheduled for completion in Q4 2026.

J. Todd Raymond, CEO and Managing Director of 1547, says, “Announcing MCT-IX is an important milestone for both 1547 and the McAllen market.

“With formal ARIN recognition and early port commitments already underway, it is clear there is strong demand for an internet exchange that builds on the long-established interconnection ecosystem inside Chase Tower.

“As owners of the carrier hotel, we are committed to supporting this next phase of growth.”

The exchange is expected to reduce reliance on upstream routing that currently sends cross-border traffic outside the region before reaching its destination, giving networks a more local option for traffic exchange.

John Bonczek, Chief Revenue Officer of 1547, adds, “Across Chase Tower, we are seeing measurable increases in interconnection activity, from new deployments to expanded capacity and growing interest in route diversity.

“MCT-IX aligns with the needs of the ecosystem inside the building and complements our planned expansion.”

1547 says it will provide further updates as the exchange progresses through its launch phases and participation increases.

For more from 1547, click here.