AirTrunk expands Japan’s hyperscale data centre capacity

Author: Joe Peck

Australian hyperscale data centre operator AirTrunk has announced plans to develop a second hyperscale data centre in Osaka, expanding its platform in Japan and increasing total national capacity to around 530 MW.

The new facility, OSK2, will be located in East Osaka and is planned to deliver up to 100 MW of IT capacity. It will complement AirTrunk’s existing OSK1 site in West Osaka, which provides 20 MW, adding regional diversity across the Kansai area.

The development forms part of a wider investment programme of approximately $8 billion (£5.9 billion; ¥1.2 trillion) across AirTrunk’s existing and planned projects.

With OSK2, AirTrunk’s Japanese portfolio becomes part of a broader hyperscale platform spanning Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The company states that the new site is intended to support increasing demand linked to cloud adoption and AI workloads.

Investment in Osaka and national growth

OSK2 will be AirTrunk’s 14th data centre across six markets, contributing to a wider platform with more than two gigawatts of capacity from operational sites with secured power.

Since entering Japan, AirTrunk has invested around $1.57 billion (£1.1 billion; ¥244 billion) to support construction activity, operational roles, and local supply chains.

Robin Khuda, founder and CEO of AirTrunk, says, “Japan plays a pivotal role in AirTrunk’s platform growth across Asia-Pacific. As Japan’s cloud and AI adoption accelerates, our continued investment in Osaka and Tokyo reflects our long-term commitment to building the scalable infrastructure that underpins this transformation.

“Japan is not only a key market for us, but a partner in shaping the future of hyperscale and AI innovation. AirTrunk’s Japan investment is one of the largest investments by an Australian company and brings Australia closer to Japan.”

The company recently opened a new Japan headquarters in Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, expanding office space to accommodate team growth. AirTrunk currently employs more than 100 staff in Japan and says it plans to increase headcount to support ongoing development.

Nori Matsushita, AirTrunk Country Head, Japan, adds, “OSK2 represents a significant milestone in our commitment to Japan. By expanding in Osaka, we’re not only meeting the growing demand for hyperscale and AI infrastructure, but also creating new opportunities for local talent, suppliers, and communities.

“This investment strengthens Japan’s position as a digital leader in Asia-Pacific and ensures our customers have the resilient, scalable capacity they need to innovate.”

Japan’s national digital initiatives, including Society 5.0 and the Priority Plan for Digital Society, place cloud and AI infrastructure at the centre of economic and social development. AirTrunk says its expansion is aligned with these programmes by increasing available hyperscale capacity within the country.

Yamada Kenji, Member of the House of Representatives and State Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, notes, “Japan is committed to building a robust digital foundation that accelerates innovation and strengthens our global competitiveness.

“Continued investments like AirTrunk’s new Osaka hyperscale data centre are vital to supporting our national priorities, including Society 5.0 and the responsible adoption of AI.

“By partnering with leading technology companies, we are ensuring that Japan remains at the forefront of sustainable digital infrastructure and economic growth.”

