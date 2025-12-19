Enecom upgrades data storage with Infinidat’s InfiniBox

Author: Joe Peck

Infinidat, a provider of enterprise data storage systems, has announced that Enecom, a Japanese ICT services provider operating primarily in the Chugoku region, has upgraded its enterprise data infrastructure using multiple InfiniBox storage systems.

Enecom has deployed five InfiniBox systems across its environment. Two systems support the company’s EneWings enterprise cloud service, two are used for internal virtual infrastructure, and one is dedicated to backup and verification.

The deployment is intended to support service availability, scalability, and resilience as data volumes increase.

According to Enecom, the investment was driven by customer requirements for high system reliability, concerns around cyber security, and the rising cost and operational impact of legacy storage platforms.

Masayuki Chikaraishi, Solution Service Department, Solution Business Division at Enecom, says, “When we were choosing how to upgrade our storage infrastructure, our customers told us that system reliability was particularly important and that the threat of damage caused by cyberattacks was a major concern.

“We also had to address the rising costs of the legacy systems and the fallout when hardware failures occurred. For the longer term, we needed to be proactive to be able to handle the expected future growth in cloud demand and to strengthen the appeal of our EneWings brand.”

Availability and cyber resilience focus

Enecom says it is using an active-active configuration across two InfiniBox systems to maintain service continuity during maintenance and software upgrades.

Takashi Ueki, Solution Service Department, Solution Business Division at Enecom, notes, “Many of our customers are concerned that even the slightest outage will affect their business.

“By using two InfiniBox systems in an active-active cluster configuration, we can continue to provide services with higher reliability and peace of mind without interruption, even when performing maintenance or software version upgrades.”

Cyber resilience was also a key consideration. Enecom is using InfiniSafe features within the InfiniBox platform, including immutable snapshots and recovery capabilities, to support rapid restoration following cyber incidents.

Masayuki continues, “InfiniBox provides high-speed, tamper-proof, immutable snapshots creation as a standard feature to enable rapid recovery from a future cyberattack. Keeping data within Japan for data security reasons will become more important in the future.”

