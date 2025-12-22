Yondr completes RFS milestone at Northern Virginia campus

Author: Joe Peck

Yondr Group, a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centres, has completed the first ready-for-service (RFS) milestone for the second building at its 96MW hyperscale data centre campus in Loudoun County, Northern Virginia, USA.

The milestone marks the delivery of the first 12MW of capacity within a 48MW facility, which forms part of Yondr’s wider Northern Virginia development. The second building is scheduled to become fully operational in 2026.

Developed in partnership with JK Land Holdings, the project supports Yondr’s strategy to deliver additional cloud and digital infrastructure capacity as global data demand continues to rise, driven in part by the growing adoption of artificial intelligence workloads.

Yondr completed the first 48MW data centre at the Northern Virginia campus in 2024. The company also has a further 240MW of capacity planned on an adjacent parcel of land, which would bring the total campus capacity to 336MW.

Northern Virginia remains one of the world’s most established data centre markets, accounting for close to 60% of the primary data centre inventory in the United States and hosting more than 30 million square feet of operational data centre space.

Continued expansion across North America

Yondr says the Loudoun County development reflects its broader growth strategy across North America.

In addition to Northern Virginia, the company currently has a 27MW project under development in Toronto and has secured a 163-acre site in Lancaster, south of Dallas, where it plans to develop a 550MW hyperscale campus.

Todd Sauer, VP Design & Construction Americas at Yondr Group, says, “This RFS milestone is the latest in a series of achievements across our North American data centre portfolio and continues the strong progress we’re making in the important Northern Virginia market.”

John Madden, Chief Data Centre Officer at Yondr Group, adds, “As demand for capacity continues to increase, we are stepping up our investment in North America, a high-growth, dynamic market full of opportunities.

“We look forward to expanding in the region and continuing to deliver scalable, reliable infrastructure that meets our customers’ evolving requirements.”

