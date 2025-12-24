AirTrunk opens hyperscale data centre campus in Melbourne

Author: Simon Rowley

AirTrunk, a hyperscale data centre specialist in the Asia Pacific & Middle East region, has announced the acquisition of a new site in Melbourne’s North West for its second Melbourne campus, to be known as MEL2.

With over 354MW capacity, MEL2 will add more than AUD $5 billion (£2.48bn) in new direct investment and lift AirTrunk’s total deployable capacity in Melbourne to over 630 MW. Across MEL1 and MEL2, AirTrunk’s investment in the city’s digital infrastructure will exceed AUD $7 billion (£3.45bn), delivering one of the largest economic and productivity boosts to Victoria.

MEL2 is expected to create over 4,000 jobs during the multi-phase construction and over 200 direct jobs, once operational. In addition, AirTrunk will boost the local supply chain creating in excess of 1,000 full-time jobs to support its data centres.

The new site will complement AirTrunk’s existing Australian campuses, giving global AI and cloud customers greater geographical diversity across the Sydney and Melbourne markets. AirTrunk will operate five campuses nationally – SYD1 (121 MW+), SYD2 (158 MW+), SYD3 (330 MW+), MEL1 (276 MW+), and MEL2 (354 MW+) – delivering a combined capacity of more than 1.2 GW.

Robin Khuda, Founder & CEO of AirTrunk, says, “Australia has set bold ambitions to become a global AI hub, and demand for AI ready infrastructure continues to grow. MEL2 is part of our response. Working closely with Invest Victoria, we’re expanding in Melbourne to support Australia’s AI future while creating new opportunities for local business and communities.

“AI data centres require significant upfront investment, and AirTrunk’s strong balance sheet and proven regional track record helps give global AI customers confidence in reliable, on time deployment in Australia.”

Victorian Premier, the Hon. Jacinta Allan, adds, “Victoria is leading Australia’s digital transformation, and investments like this will strengthen our state’s position as a hub for cloud and AI innovation, create thousands of jobs, and deliver sustainable infrastructure that supports our growing technology ecosystem.”

AirTrunk’s expansion in Melbourne follows last week’s announcement of a new hyperscale campus in Osaka, Japan, delivering up to 100MW of IT load in Japan and a AUD $3 billion-plus (£1.48bn) new direct investment in Japan.

OSK2 and MEL2 – which will become AirTrunk’s fourteenth and fifteenth data centres respectively – expand the company’s hyperscale platform to deliver a total capacity in excess of 2.6 GW across six markets in Asia Pacific and Middle East: Australia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.

AirTrunk’s Melbourne expansion comes as Australia advances its National AI Plan, released in late 2025, which outlines the country’s ambition to become a global hub for artificial intelligence. The plan is built around three pillars: capturing the opportunity through investment in infrastructure and skills, spreading the benefits across industries and communities, and keeping Australians safe through responsible AI governance.

By delivering a new hyperscale data centre in Melbourne, AirTrunk says that it is directly supporting these national goals, enabling smarter government services, faster business innovation, and stronger human connection, while creating opportunities for local talent and suppliers.

