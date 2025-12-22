Telehouse Canada, Megaport partner to expand cloud options

Author: Joe Peck

Telehouse Canada, an operator of colocation data centres, has announced a strategic partnership with Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider Megaport, expanding cloud connectivity capabilities across its Canadian data centre portfolio.

The agreement enables Telehouse Canada customers to access Megaport’s global ecosystem, which includes more than 280 cloud on-ramps and over 300 service providers.

Through the integration, organisations can establish scalable, private connections to leading cloud platforms and global IT services directly from Telehouse Canada facilities.

Customers can access the Megaport Portal from all Telehouse Canada data centres, allowing them to design flexible, high-performance network architectures that support hybrid and multi-cloud workloads, as well as more traditional enterprise use cases.

Simplified networking and AI-focused connectivity

By leveraging Megaport’s global platform, organisations can scale connectivity on demand and streamline network operations. Services available include Megaport Cloud Router, which enables direct data transfer between multiple cloud environments, and API-based integration to automate deployment and ongoing management.

Atsushi Kubo, President and CEO of Telehouse Canada, says the partnership enhances the value of its data centre ecosystem, stating, “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, efficient connectivity.

“Alongside colocation, we are providing customers with access to a highly interconnected environment that supports growth and reduces complexity through Megaport’s platform.”

The partnership also provides access to Megaport’s AI Exchange (AIx), a connectivity ecosystem designed to support AI-driven workloads.

AIx enables organisations to interconnect with GPU-as-a-Service providers, neocloud platforms, third-party AI models, and storage and compute resources, supporting the rapid delivery of AI services at a global scale.

Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport, notes, “As organisations operate across increasingly complex environments, connectivity and compute must work seamlessly together.

“Partnering with Telehouse Canada allows us to extend our capabilities into a strong local ecosystem, giving customers the foundations required to support advanced workloads today and adapt as their needs evolve.”

Telehouse Canada and Megaport say they plan to continue developing the partnership, with a shared focus on strengthening secure, high-performance digital infrastructure to support Canadian organisations and international connectivity requirements.

