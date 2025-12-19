Datacenter United gains SBTi emissions validation

Author: Joe Peck

Datacenter United, an independent Belgian data centre operator, has confirmed that its near-term emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a global partnership that helps companies set emissions reduction targets aligned with climate science.

The approval aligns the company’s targets with the 1.5°C pathway, the most stringent scenario within the SBTi framework.

The company says its investment programme will continue to prioritise energy efficiency, cooling approaches suited to higher density environments, responsible water use, and infrastructure designed to support AI workloads.

Friso Haringsma, CEO of Datacenter United, says, “The SBTi validation confirms that our sustainability strategy is not only ambitious, but also substantively sound.

“We are convinced that digital progress and sustainable growth can reinforce each other. This recognition motivates us to continue on this path consistently.”

Sustainability commitments and investment programme

The SBTi validation forms part of a wider sustainability framework in place at Datacenter United. The company holds ISO 14001 certification and is a signatory to the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact. It also works with external organisations including EcoVadis, Greenly, and The Green Grid.

Datacenter United has linked the validation to its ongoing €120 million (£105 million) investment programme, which is focused on efficiency improvements, reduced energy consumption, water management, and infrastructure designed for future demand.

The company says the milestone supports its longer-term approach to operating data centres in Belgium with an emphasis on reliability, scalability, and environmental performance.

