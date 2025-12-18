Nostrum details availability of new data centres in Spain

Author: Joe Peck

Nostrum Data Centers, a developer of sustainable data centre infrastructure across Spain and Europe, has confirmed that its data centre assets in Spain are scheduled to become available in 2027, as the company develops new capacity to support AI, cloud, and high-performance computing workloads.

The company, part of Nostrum Group, is planning up to 500 MW of IT capacity across multiple sites in Spain. According to Nostrum, around 300 MW of power capacity has already been secured, with further phases intended to increase this figure over time.

Earlier this month, Nostrum announced that AECOM had been appointed to design and manage a large data centre campus in Badajoz. The project represents one of several developments underway, with the Badajoz site forming part of a wider national rollout.

Capacity rollout and site strategy

Nostrum is developing six data centre sites across Spain, selected to take advantage of subsea connectivity routes, available power infrastructure, and energy costs. The company says this approach is intended to support phased deployment and future expansion as demand grows.

The facilities are designed to support higher density computing, with Nostrum stating a target PUE of 1.1 and zero water usage for cooling. The company adds that its developments are intended to reduce carbon emissions associated with data centre operations and align with broader sustainability objectives.

Gabriel Nebreda, Chief Executive Officer at Nostrum Group, comments, “Our Spain-based data centres combine strategic site selection, secured power connections, and AI-ready infrastructure to meet the demands of the next-generation digital economy.

“Our team of industry leaders with over 25 years of experience are developing facilities that are not only highly efficient and scalable but also fully sustainable, supporting both our customers’ growth and global climate goals.”

Nostrum says the 2027 availability date reflects its broader development programme, which is focused on delivering new data centre capacity with secured land and power across Spain.

For more from Nostrum Data Centers, click here.